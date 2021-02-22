Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 594,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 749,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

