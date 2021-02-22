Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.80 ($29.18) and last traded at €24.60 ($28.94). Approximately 184,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.46 ($28.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

