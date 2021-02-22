Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,034 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $88,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.50 on Monday, reaching $467.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.68 and a 200-day moving average of $480.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

