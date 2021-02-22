Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $382,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $9.41 on Monday, hitting $469.71. 88,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,440. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.58. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

