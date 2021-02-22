Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $3,637.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002779 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,612,652 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

