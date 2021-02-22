Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $89.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

