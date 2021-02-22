Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. 1,176,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,188,152. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.