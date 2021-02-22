AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Trading Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 4,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.30% of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

