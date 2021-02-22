AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.56. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 270,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Change Path LLC owned about 77.41% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

