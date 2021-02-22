Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 12,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12. The company has a market cap of C$17.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.96.

About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

