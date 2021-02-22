Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $55,639.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00414464 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.