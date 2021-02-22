Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Up 32.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price rose 32.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 760,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 190,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $218.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIH)
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
