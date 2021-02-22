Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Aflac worth $125,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $48.44 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

