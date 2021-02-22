Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.95

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

