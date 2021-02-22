Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $51,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000.

A opened at $126.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last 90 days.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

