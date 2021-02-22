Aion Price Up 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Aion has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $101.46 million and $76.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,358.79 or 1.00100729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00502240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.17 or 0.00818244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00148325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

