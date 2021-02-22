Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFLYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of AFLYY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

