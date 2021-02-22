Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Down 6.5%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. 1,204,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,501,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Air Industries Group news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $83,878 over the last ninety days. 34.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

