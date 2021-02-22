Airbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.96 million and $58,980.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00704892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

ABL is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

