Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.54 ($122.99).

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Monday, hitting €91.77 ($107.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,259,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.04 and a 200 day moving average of €79.17.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

