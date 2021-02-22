Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €93.00 by Independent Research

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.54 ($122.99).

Shares of AIR traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €91.77 ($107.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.17.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

