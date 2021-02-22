Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Airbus has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $144.39.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
