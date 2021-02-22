Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Airbus has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $144.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

