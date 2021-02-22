AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading Down 13.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,270,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,500,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

