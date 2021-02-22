Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,998,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,391,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23.

Get Ajax I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJAX. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.