Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. UBS Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

