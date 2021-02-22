Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) VP Sells $158,580.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

Albany International stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.58. 3,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

