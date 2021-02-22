Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Lifted by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.37. 20,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,538. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

