Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Tops $250,133.80

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $250,133.80 and approximately $123.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

