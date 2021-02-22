Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Tops $250,133.80

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $250,133.80 and approximately $123.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.
Alchemint Standards Token Profile
Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards
