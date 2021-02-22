Alchemy Pay Reaches One Day Volume of $3.06 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00267992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

