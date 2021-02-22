Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,104 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

ALXN opened at $155.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

