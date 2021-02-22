Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.72

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 16363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

