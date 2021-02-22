Alias (ALIAS) Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Alias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Alias has a market cap of $3.94 million and $27,248.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alias has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00230612 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002093 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011546 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

