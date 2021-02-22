Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.6% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.43. 427,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,107,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $693.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.