Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.79. 353,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,107,441. The company has a market capitalization of $689.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

