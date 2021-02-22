All Sports Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $548,023.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

