Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Holdings Cut by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Allegiance Bancshares comprises about 1.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.11 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $58,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,630.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $431,364. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.