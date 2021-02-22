Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. 25,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.