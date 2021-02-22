ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

