Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.02% of Citrix Systems worth $323,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $132.96 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

