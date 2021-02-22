Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,920 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.89% of Tyler Technologies worth $332,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $473.88 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,046 shares of company stock worth $34,623,051. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

