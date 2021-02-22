Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 79,770 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.65% of Domino’s Pizza worth $401,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

NYSE DPZ opened at $371.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.