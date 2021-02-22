Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 800,986 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.91% of EOG Resources worth $264,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $62.51 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

