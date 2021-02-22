Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Eli Lilly and worth $396,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $200.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.