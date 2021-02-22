Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of AT&T worth $297,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.