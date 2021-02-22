Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $285.18 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.71% of Zendesk worth $285,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $66,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 282,806 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

