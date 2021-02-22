Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $291.51 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Applied Materials worth $291,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.