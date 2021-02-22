Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.10% of Veeva Systems worth $452,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 80.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $313.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

