Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,842,716 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.58% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $325,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Prudential PLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Knight Equity lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KCG lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

