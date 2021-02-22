Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 379,112 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,112 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Danaher worth $446,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

