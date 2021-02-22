Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 413,430 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.49% of Moody’s worth $264,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $280.42 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

